When Particles Collide will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Cadenza, 5 Depot St. in Freeport.
Trained as a jazz drummer and choral vocalist, Chris Viner met Sasha Alcott, a self taught punk rocker and singer-songwriter in the spring of 2010 when they were both cast in a Bangor production of the rock ‘n roll musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. They have been working together ever since to find where disparate influences come together to service the most important part of any musical endeavor, the song.
Their songs catch the imagination of seated audiences in listening rooms during acoustic performances and can insight hollers and yelps from folks during their electric rock shows.
They are currently a full time, independent touring outfit living out of their 2014 Dodge Promaster.

Tickets cost Price: $12.

For tickets, or more information, call 207- 229-2738 or visit cadenzafreeport.com.

