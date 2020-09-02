Winthrop Maine Historical Society will host Laurie LaBar at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, via Zoom.

LeBar will provide insight of a small selection of items that were donated to the society. She will discuss the best way to preserve, showcase and hopefully display these items in the society’s future home one day for the enjoyment of present and future generations.

After an early career in prehistoric archaeology, LaBar attended graduate school at Winterthur in Deleware. After getting her masters, she joined the Maine State Museum and now serves as the museum’s Chief Curator of History and Decorative Arts. She has curated many exhibits while at the State Museum, with topics ranging from The Bryant Pond crank switchboard, to a commemoration of the Civil War.

She has written three books. The first, “Uncommon Threads: Wabanaki Textiles, Clothing and Costume,” co-authored with colleague Bruce Bourque, won an international book prize. Release of her current book, “Maine Quilts: 250 Years of Comfort and Community,” has been delayed until March 2021, thanks to the current pandemic along with the accompanying exhibit of the same name.

The museum is currently closed for urgent replacement of its heating and cooling systems. “Maine Quilts” will serve as the opening show when the museum reopens, and will be the largest-ever exhibit about historic Maine quilts.

LaBar also is responsible for acquisition and interpretation of Maine’s Civil War materials and Wabanaki art, and cares for the State collections at the State House and Blaine House, as well.

To connect, visit networkmaine.zoom.us/j/81096636540, the meeting ID is 810 9663 6540.

For more information, email [email protected].

