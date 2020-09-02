GARDINER — To celebrate World Fish Migration Day, an outdoor self-guiding community art exhibit “Wishes for Fishes” will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 24, at Waterfront Park.

Wishes for Fishes will be located along Steamboat Trail and will display 18 art prints designed by children in Cobbossee Watershed communities. All of the prints cheerfully, creatively and poignantly highlight good wishes for sea-run fish on the Kennebec River and in Cobbossee Stream, according to a news release from Upstream Cobbossee.

Sponsors supporting Wishes for Fishes include J.W. Robinson Trust, Amy and Glenn Kacher Charitable Trust, Natural Resource Council of Maine, Jeff and Allison Wells in honor of Gardiner Area High School Class of 2020, Janet Slade State Farm Insurance Agency, and Dorothy Washburne.

Upstream is a local nonprofit dedicated to restoring sea-run fish passage and ecological health to Cobbossee Stream.

For more information, call 207-582-0213, email [email protected] or find Upstream on Facebook.

