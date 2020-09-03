WATERVILLE — Awana youth ministries for children ages 2 through grade 5 will be held at 6 p.m. every Wednesday beginning Sept. 9 at Kennebec Valley Baptist Church, 91 Marston Road, Waterville.

Students will be social distanced in four age groups meeting in four different spacious areas of the church campus. Dropping off children will be drive-thru. Children will be checked in and those who are age 5 and up will be asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizers will be available, and children will remain in their designated positions for the entire hour.

Awana is an international, non-denominational, nonprofit ministry committed to helping churches and parents raise children and youth to know, love and serve Christ. says Patrick Simpson of Oakland, leader of the youth ministry. The curriculum is age specific: Puggles is designed for age 2; Cubbies, ages 3 – 4; Sparks, grades K-2; and Truth and Training (T ‘n T), grades 3-5.

Simpson says that a typical evening begins with music, Bible lessons, games, activities, snacks, scripture memory, awards and recognitions. He says, “All parents are invited to come to the last ten minutes of each week’s program when we recognize those youngsters who have earned awards and merit badges.”

Special evenings are planned — “Glow Night,” holiday events, water fun, and other special events help to create fun and excitement among the children. “Our goal is to create a fun and exciting learning environment in which kids learn God’s Word and develop a life-long spiritual journey,” said Simpson.

For more information, visit KVBCHURCH.org, call 872-7021 or email [email protected].

