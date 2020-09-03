Denny Breau will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Cadenza, 5 Depot St. in Freeport.

Breau’s rhythmically clear style allows him to do stunning things with a six-string guitar. He first draws in an audience with a finely arranged melody and then slides effortlessly into scorching fingerwork that sets ears aflame.

The lighting fast guitar lines that seem almost humanly impossible to accomplish are balanced with those that have a quiet intimacy and wrap tenderly around his carefully crafted songs. He mixes genres with ease — folk, Delta blues, country and jazz.

Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $20 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, call 207-229-2738 or visit cadenzafreeport.com.

