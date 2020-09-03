VASSALBORO — Two drivers from central Maine were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after their vehicles were in a head-on collision on Route 201 in Vassalboro.
The crash occurred when a 2014 Ford Escape driven by a 16-year-old boy from West Gardiner crossed the centerline and collided with a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Corie Willard, 47, of Vassalboro, according to information from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies responded at 7:06 a.m. to a report of a collision, they found rescue workers from the Vassalboro Fire Department and Delta Ambulance already treating the injured drivers, according to Sheriff Ken Mason.
A preliminary investigation showed the younger driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel, Mason said.
Both drivers were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. The extent of their injuries was not known late Thursday.
No charges had been filed Thursday, according to Mason.
