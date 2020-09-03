River Arts presents works by Kim Hetherington of Bremen in a solo show of oil paintings in the River Room at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta.

The show will be on view through Wednesday, Sept. 9. Hetherington has developed an intimate form of realism choosing subject matter that is close at hand and personalized in her approach to the color, form and compositions.

Kim Hetherington’s early art training was at Berkeley Heights Elementary School in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. There she explored collage, potato printing, and finger paint. Despite her evident enthusiasm and talent, Hetherington’s art training ended after sixth grade. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1968 and subsequently acquired teaching credentials, a law degree, and a certificate in landscape gardening. She began a landscape design business in Washington, D.C. in 1991.

While Hetherington’s always seeks opportunities for portraiture, she paints still life more frequently as fruit, flowers, vegetables and crockery are always at hand. She has participated in open and juried group shows in Washington, D.C. and in the Mid-Coast area and has had numerous solo shows.

She is inspired by Winston Churchill, who famously took up painting later in life. When discouraged, she remembers his admonition: “The first quality needed is Audacity. There really is no time for the deliberate approach. We may content ourselves with a joy ride in a paint box.”

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call River Arts at 563- 6868.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: