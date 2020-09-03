I support the New England Clean Energy Connect. The time has come for Maine and the rest of New England to take the climate crisis seriously. The NECEC will reduce carbon emissions by millions of metric tons annually. There are other benefits to the project, but my most pressing concern is addressing the climate crisis.

Opponents are continually finding problems with the project, and I will admit you can find flaws in any venture of this magnitude. But to those opponents I have a simple question: What is your plan?

Those against this project have spent countless hours fighting it in every way, including spreading flat-out lies about the corridor. But not once have I heard an opponent offer a solution of their own. Find me another project or energy source that can supply the enormous amount of renewable energy provided by the NECEC. I am sure if they had a better offer, they would have made it by now. But they have nothing.

If we wait around for the perfect solution to the climate crisis, it will be too late. We must act now. The Gulf of Maine is already warming at an alarming rate, and lobsters are heading north. Portland just experienced it hottest July on record. We need to take care of Maine’s environment by supporting the Clean Energy Corridor. Our future depends on it.

Brian Marson

Hallowell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »