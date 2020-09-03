NORTH MONMOUTH – Mary A. Kenfield, 89, a resident of North Monmouth, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home. She was born August 5, 1930 in North Monmouth, the daughter of G. Clifton Canwell and Celia (Kent) Canwell.

She was a 1947 graduate of Monmouth Academy. On Dec. 24, 1948 in Winthrop she married Winthrop Kenfield. They enjoyed 70 years together before his passing on Dec. 1, 2019.

She worked at Globe Albany in Winthrop and devoted her life to her family and home. She was a member of the Winthrop United Methodist Church. Mom was incredibly strong and powered her way through challenges that would have been too much for most. Mom was warm and funny and loved unconditionally, always available to listen and offer a hug. She was my best friend.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeanette Kenfield of North Monmouth and Sharon Barron and husband Dean of Auburn, sons, Glen Kenfield and wife Gloria of Canal Winchester, Ohio and Lloyd Kenfield of North Monmouth; sisters, Virginia Webb of Winthrop, Doris Gaibler and husband Kent of Berthoud, Colo., and Lorraine Kelley of Augusta; grandsons, Brian Kenfield and wife Krystle of Florida and Noel Leonard and wife Jennifer of Ohio; great-granddaughter, Ona Kenfield of Florida, great-grandsons, Asher and Elam Kenfield of Florida; and sister-in-law, Janet Kenfield of Modesto, Calif. She was predeceased by siblings, Alvah Canwell, Colleen Daponte, Joyce Proulx, and twins, Wayne and Blaine Canwell.

A graveside service for both Winthrop and Mary Kenfield at Glenside Cemetery, Winthrop, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by BRAGDON ? FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

