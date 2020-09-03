SKOWHEGAN – Phyllis A. Vickers, 79, of Skowhegan passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Skowhegan.

She was born May 2, 1941 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Philip J. Blanchette and Josephine (Bishop) Blanchette. She graduated from Skowhegan High School in the class of 1959.

Phyllis worked for Solon Manufacturing in Skowhegan on the line. She then worked in real estate as a broker for Wentworth Real Estate, she then owed her own business Vickers Real Estate and then working for Strout Reality. She was a purchaser at SAPPI during the construction of the paper machines.

Phyllis was married to Myron Vickers on Dec. 30, 1967, he passed away in 2015. She loved spending time with her family, loved living in Florida in her retirement years for 20 years. She loved dogs, loved traveling to England, Mexico, Texas and Las Vegas.

She is survived by her children, Philip David Vickers and his wife Debora Lynn of Allen,Texas, Michael Vickers of Zephyrhills, Fla., Cathy ?Jo Bowman-Vickers and her wife Vicki-Lynn of Skowhegan; one granddaughter Alyssa Vickers Larson and her husband Blake of Colleyville, Texas; several nieces and nephews; and her dog Buddy.

She was predeceased by her parents; her son Paul Cyr; and her sister Patricia Hazard.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Sept. 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. at the Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan, Maine.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at ? http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

