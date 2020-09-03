YARMOUTH – Michael Martin Bilodeau, 38, passed away August 31, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born Feb. 13, 1982 in Waterville, the son of John Roland Bilodeau and Pamela F. (Tiernan) Glass. He graduated from Winslow High School in 2000. He enjoyed hockey, baseball, was a big fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and Detroit Red Wings. During his high school career, Michael was a starting goalie for Winslow High School and they won the State Hockey Championship in 2000. He was also first baseman for the baseball team. He loved being a dad.Michael is survived by his partner Sheila Hammond of Yarmouth; daughter Raven Elana Bilodeau of Winslow, son Xavier Michael Bilodeau of Winslow; brother Nicholas Bilodeau and partner Jessica Davis of Haverhill, Mass., sister Amanda Bilodeau of Waterville; father John R. Bilodeau and wife Karen Andrus of Winslow, mother Pamela T. Glass and husband Dr. Howard Glass of Cape Elizabeth; step brothers Eben Andrus and partner Ryan Carrigan of Portland, Tim Andrus and partner Cecily Glowik of Portland, stepsisters Elusia Andrus and partner Thomas Creighton of Dillon, Colo., Sophia Glass of Brooklyn, NY, Dana Glass of Portland; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 455 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been established for Raven and Xavier. Please make donations to:Raven and Xavier Bilodeau New Dimensions FCU 316 Benton Ave. Winslow, ME 04901

