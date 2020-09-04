The U.S. House of Representatives passed a COVID relief renewal bill months ago, which one of Sen. Susan Collins’ puppet masters, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has refused to allow to come to a vote. (The other puppet master is Donald Trump).
Now Sen. Collins absurdly blames the Democrats for blocking legislation to provide relief for hard-pressed Americans. It would be equally absurd for Maine voters to re-elect Susan Collins to the Senate.
The motto for the 2020 elections should be: Defeat All Republicans.
Bruce Letsch
West Gardiner
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: School meal waivers should be permanent
-
Letters to the Editor
Zeigler works toward sustainable future
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 4
-
Letters to the Editor
Republicans hold up much-needed relief bill
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.