The U.S. House of Representatives passed a COVID relief renewal bill months ago, which one of Sen. Susan Collins’ puppet masters, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has refused to allow to come to a vote. (The other puppet master is Donald Trump).

Now Sen. Collins absurdly blames the Democrats for blocking legislation to provide relief for hard-pressed Americans. It would be equally absurd for Maine voters to re-elect Susan Collins to the Senate.

The motto for the 2020 elections should be: Defeat All Republicans.

Bruce Letsch

West Gardiner

