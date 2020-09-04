FARMINGTON — Two men were each issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespassing after climbing halfway up a 190-foot Franklin County public safety communications tower Thursday on Waugh Road on Mosher Hill, Police Chief Jack Peck Jr. said Friday.

Farmington police officer Ryan Rosie responded to a report of people on the communications tower at about 3:46 p.m. He charged Matthew Dyke, 28, of Farmington and Gabriel Lambert, 19, of Kingfield, Peck said.

The county owns the 190-foot tower that formerly belonged to Tri-County Emergency Management Agency. The tower was upgraded to improve emergency radio communications in the county in 2016 and 2017. It went online in 2017.

The men parked in front of a barricade. No trespassing signs were missing, Deputy Director Amanda Simoneau of county Emergency Management Agency said Friday. Director Tim Hardy installed two new signs Friday.

Franklin County also owns the nearby 100-foot communications tower. Both towers are on leased property belonging to the Susan Eastler and the late Thomas Eastler.

A conviction for criminal trespass is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

