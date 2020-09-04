“Never in my wildest dystopian dreams have I envisioned a school opening like this,” Mark Tinkham, principal of Hall-Dale Middle and High School, told the Regional School Unit 2 school board Thursday night in a Zoom meeting. “It’s been a test.”

Tinkham, along with Hall-Dale Elementary School Principal Kristie Clark, updated the board on changes in school procedure, as the district prepares to reopen Sept. 8.

Among the changes include some classes taking place outdoors, mask-wearing requirements and desks in place of tables in the cafeteria.

The district, like others throughout the state trying to determined how to best reopen after being closed since March, is grappling with new requirements to ensure schools are best equipped to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

RSU 2 includes the towns of Dresden, Farmingdale, Hallowell, Richmond and Monmouth.

All but one county in Maine are in the “green” designation, on a red, yellow or green sliding scale that determines a district’s safety by the Maine Department of Education, parents have the ability to choose in-person classes or fully remote learning for their students. York County is in the “yellow” designation for reopening school.

The DOE will reevaluate the zones every two weeks, and as long as schools are in the green zone, in-person instruction will be able to continue per state education department and Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The district’s cohort system will give all students two days of in-person instruction, while the remainder of the week will involve remote learning.

“Cohort A will start on Monday with around 167 students, and Cohort B will start on Thursday with 110 students,” Clark said, adding that seven elementary level students decided to switch to homeschooling outside of the school system as result of the switch to remote learning.

Tinkham said 30 students at the middle and high school opted to learn remotely on a full-time basis, while Clark said 62 of her 381 students will be doing the same. Those that chose to not participate in class in-person will be fully online, five days a week.

“We are going to be checking how things go and adjusting as we go,” Tinkham said. “As soon as we get comfortable, it’s going to flip.”

On Aug. 28, Superintendent Tonya Arnold announced that in compliance with DOE guidelines, students must be screened every morning for the coronavirus. Students are also required to have to wear masks while at school.

“Mask breaks,” a safe time to take a mask off, will be added into schedules, according to Tinkham, who added that the teachers have to be a leading safety example for the children.

“As we become more comfortable at school, boundaries may break down,” he said of mask and social distancing guidelines. “We need to have constant reminding.”

On the topic of remote learning, RSU 2 teachers were trained on using Google Platforms and other software to aid with remote teaching.

Teachers did experience anxiety about returning to school, Tinkham said, adding that he believes once they and students are back in the building, that feeling will fade.

“If we can maintain optimism, there is always an opportunity to be had,” he said. “We need to be finding the opportunities and grabbing onto them so we aren’t bogged down with negativity.

“There is opportunity out there,” Tinkham added. “If we can’t find it, we have to create it.”

The school board voted unanimously to install three art pieces in the middle school next summer. The art is part of Percent for Art program, which allows a percentage of public budget to fund art in a public space. In this case, the new art would not cost RSU 2 families any additional money.

In addition, the board approved the appointments of Elizabeth Bellegarde and Ben Boukley as a librarian and teacher, respectively.

