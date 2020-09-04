SKOWHEGAN – Grace Gertrude Roberts (G.G. Roberts), 87, passed away on August 27, 2020 due to complications of Leukemia.

She was born June 7, 1933 to Victor C. and Grace G. Roberts of Skowhegan. GG was a former substance abuse counselor and DSP for Group Homes. She loved lunches with family and friends, genealogy, crafting and writing. Her most important accomplishment was President of Roberts Reunion and completion of the update of the Roberts family tree.

GG was predeceased by her parents, Victor and Grace; and her sister, Vicky. She is survived by many cousins, some family members, and loyal friends.

Her last act of selflessness was to donate her remains to the University of New England For Science.

There are no immediate plans for a Memorial Service. GG anticipated a picnic celebration with her mother and sister near a picnic table covered with a red checkered table cloth.

Blessings on you Dear Friend , Safe Travels.

