BENTON – Joette Dickey Marks, 73, of Benton, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at home with her family after a nine-year battle with cancer.

Joette was born on May 4, 1947 in Waterville to Elinor (Baker) and Elihu T. Dickey and married Winston A. Marks on July 8, 1967 in Fairfield.

Joette is survived by her husband of 53 years, Winston; children, Julie and her husband Toshiharu Kaizawa of Japan and Jason and his wife Missie of Albion; grandchildren, James Goodman and fiancé Macy Karl of Carmel and Kaylee Marks of Albion; and great-grandson James William Goodman of Carmel. Joette is also survived by her sister Collette Young and Bob Lindsey of Newburgh, her brother Bradley Dickey and Jody of Hampden, and her brother Brent Dickey and Cindy of Madison; as well as nieces and nephews.

Joette graduated from Besse High School in Albion in 1965. She was employed by New England Telephone in Waterville and Farmington for 17 years. Joette received the REM Award in 2004 for her many years of service and dedication to the Humane Society of Waterville.

At Joette’s request, there will be no funeral service held.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Beacon Hospice and all the doctors and nurses who cared for Joette through the years.

Those wishing to remember Joette in a special way may contribute in her memory by sending donations to Missie (Michelle) Marks who will purchase items for the Humane Society on

Joette’s behalf

At the request of Joette, checks can be written and mailed to:

Michelle Marks

9 Marden

Shore Rd.

Albion, ME 04910

