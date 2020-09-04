DACULA, Ga. – M Sgt. Brian A. Nelson USMC, (Ret.) peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 27, 2020, after a valiant fight with cancer caused from exposure to Agent Orange in the Vietnam war.

Brian was born in Gardiner, Maine on Oct. 19, 1944, son of Raymond E. and Lucille E. Nelson. He graduated from Gardiner High School in 1962 and joined the marines on Nov. 5, 1961. During his enlistment, he proudly served two tours of duty in the Vietnam war retiring from the Marine Corps in 1981. He worked for USPS until his retirement in 2006.

Brian married the love of his life, Joyce James Truman Nelson on Sept. 10, 1989 and made their home in Windsor. Both were active members of Winter Street Baptist Church in Gardiner.

Brian and Joyce relocated to Dacula, Ga. in June of 1993. One of Brian’s and Joyce’s favorite activities was going to flea markets and antique stores. From this passion they created a business, BJN Collectibles, and sold their finds at A Flea An’tique in Braselton, Ga. Brian was not one to sit still for very long, he also worked at a Flea An’tique until April, 2020.

He and Joyce were members of First Baptist Church of Dacula for 27 years where they each had roles in helping the church grow and meeting the needs of the church and congregation. They were also very active with the Missionaries and supporting their services to other countries.

Brian was predeceased by his parents; his wife; his infant son Ryan and his daughter-in-love Karyn Truman.

He is survived by his sister Vicki Nelson of Woolwich, brother Scott and his wife Marilyn of Harlan, Iowa, son Eric Nelson and wife Ann Marie of Clovis, N.M., daughter Jennifer Van der Merwe and husband Brend of Fort Sumner, N.M., son Howard Truman and his wife Tina of Dacula, Ga., daughter Gayle Nivus of Dacula, Ga., son Tim Truman and partner Tammy Reynolds of Snellville, Ga.; 21 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

His children will be holding a celebration of life for both Brian and Joyce at their church, First Baptist Church of Dacula, as soon as the COVID pandemic allows. An announcement will be made when plans can be set in motion.

If anyone would like to make a donation in their names, please consider donating to the church or the church’s missionary program at:

First Baptist Church of Dacula

PO Box 297

Dacula, GA 30019

Please specify if your donation is for the church or for the missionary

Guest Book