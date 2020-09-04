CARIBOU – Phyllis Forgue, 69, passed into immortality on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 from complications related to ALS in Caribou.Phyllis was born on March 26, 1951, Phyllis Jacquelene Fountaine in Long Pond to parents Rita (Hebert) and Napoleon Fountaine. There, with sisters Mary, Elida, and Doris, she grew up with the values of hard work, self-reliance, and family, values that stuck with her for life. Long Pond also helped her find a life long passion for fishing and the outdoors.In 1970, Phyllis married Roland Forgue and together they began a new family. Leaving Long Pond behind, the young couple traveled to New Mexico, Alaska, New York, Bangor, Maine, Arkansas, and England before returning to Maine. Phyllis’ fondest memories, the stories she most often liked to tell, were of the friends she made and the adventures they had along the way ? which means lots of nature and lots of fishing.During these years, Phyllis discovered a calling for helping care for others. Earning a license as a Certified Nurses Aid, Phyllis built a career in healthcare for more than 30 years. She has literally cared for patients from New Mexico to England, and her dedication to the highest standard of service helped enrich the lives of those in her care. She is survived by her sisters Mary Parker, Elida Frederick, and Doris Sawyer; children, Patricia Cyr and Patrick Forgue; and grandchildren Melanie Allen, Michael Allen, Amanda Allen, Taylor Forgue, and Madison Forgue; and a host of close friends and family too numerous to mention by name. Memorial Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 from 12:30 ? 2:00 p.m. at the Henry B. Pratt Post 15 American Legion. Arrangements by Mockler Funeral Home, Caribou. http://www.mocklerfuneralhome.com

