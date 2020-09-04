WATERVILLE — Thomas College announces it has been awarded its second TRIO Student Support Services grant. This grant will support the success, retention, and graduation of first-generation students, students from low-income families and/or students with identified disabilities.

The grant provides the college with $1.3 million over five years to serve up to 140 students each year, from entering students through their senior year. The grant is funded through the U.S. Department of Education TRIO programs. The college first received a TRIO grant in 2015.

“Thomas College is proud of its long tradition of serving first generation students in Maine, so continuing the program resonates with that great tradition,” said Vice President of Student Success Debbie Cunningham in a news release from the college. “This recent success in continuing the program at Thomas College resulted in part from our initial project being well-managed and meeting the measurable retention and graduation objectives forecasted in the proposal.”

The grant will ensure that participants continue to receive the individualized support that they appreciate from the dedicated staff. These efforts are in keeping with Thomas College’s commitment to high quality student support which includes its nationally certified peer tutoring program and award-winning Early Start program. These efforts are also supported and augmented through the College’s Title III Strengthening Institutions Program grant awarded three years ago.

Benefits to participating students include success coaching, financial literacy training, support meeting Guaranteed Job Program requirements, and assistance applying for graduate or professional school.

Current participants will continue with the program. Other interested students are encouraged to visit the program’s webpage for more information or to contact the program’s director, Zahayra Razo at [email protected] or 207-859-1205.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: