Aidan Shannon of Litchfield was presented Scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle Scout rank. He is a member of Winthrop Troop 604.

The ceremony was held Aug. 22 at the Shannon home in Litchfield, according to a news release from Chuck Mahaleris with the Kennebec Valley District, Boy Scouts of America.

His project was to build and install six benches and helmet holders for the local recreation department. This improved was made for those taking part in the baseball program.

Shannon would like to become a game designer and start a family.

Shannon’s Scoutmaster Samantha Remington said, “Before he started his Eagle project his troop in Litchfield disbanded. By the time he transferred to Winthrop troop he had less than two months to find a project and complete it. He never gave up. I was very proud of Aidan because he always finds a way to succeed. That will serve him well in life,” according to the release.

He was one of five Eagle Scouts from Troop 604 to graduate from high school this spring.

He is the son of Patrick and Antionette Shannon of Litchfield.

