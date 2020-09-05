Aidan Shannon, right, pins his mother, Antoinette Shannon, while his dad, Patrick Shannon looks on. Photo courtesy of the Kennebec Valley District, BSA

Aidan Shannon of Litchfield was presented Scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle Scout rank. He is a member of Winthrop Troop 604.

The ceremony was held Aug. 22 at the Shannon home in Litchfield, according to a news release from Chuck Mahaleris with the Kennebec Valley District, Boy Scouts of America.

His project was to build and install six benches and helmet holders for the local recreation department. This improved was made for those taking part in the baseball program.

Shannon would like to become a game designer and start a family.

Aidan Shannon Photo courtesy of Kennebec Valley District, BSA

Shannon’s Scoutmaster Samantha Remington said, “Before he started his Eagle project his troop in Litchfield disbanded. By the time he transferred to Winthrop troop he had less than two months to find a project and complete it. He never gave up. I was very proud of Aidan because he always finds a way to succeed. That will serve him well in life,” according to the release.

He was one of five Eagle Scouts from Troop 604 to graduate from high school this spring.

He is the son of Patrick and Antionette Shannon of Litchfield.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
litchfield maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles