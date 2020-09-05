Attorney Matthew Morgan has been named a partner of the firm of McKee Law. Morgan is a 2009 magna cum laude graduate of Bates College and a 2012 magna cum laude graduate of the University of Maine School of Law, according to a news release from the Augusta law firm.

After a clerkship with the Maine Superior Court he started practicing with McKee Law. Morgan specializes in all manners of criminal and civil litigation. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Maine Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and was recently selected as a Rising Star by New England Super Lawyers.

Walter McKee, the firm’s founder, noted that, “Matt has been instrumental to the firm’s success over the years. He is smart, knows his way around a courtroom, and is tireless in his commitment to doing the very best for his clients.”

Morgan lives in Topsham with his wife, Dr. Anna Meader, and daughter.

Northern Light Women’s Health welcomes Stephanye Doucette

Dr. Stephanye Doucette joined Northern Light Women’s Health practice at 180 Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville, according to a news release from Northern Light Inland Hospital.

Doucette is a Lewiston native and earned her medical degree from the University of New England of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford. She completed her residency in OB/GYN at St. Luke’s University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

“It’s exciting for me to be back home in Maine and become part of the wonderful OB/GYN team at Inland. I look forward to helping women achieve their best health,” said Doucette.

Doucette offers the following services: OB/GYN care for women of all ages, contraception and family planning, and laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgery.

Efficiency Maine Parking and Pole Lighting Retrofit Initiative helps more than 30 outdoor locations

Maine businesses are improving the energy efficiency of their outdoor lighting using incentives from Efficiency Maine. So far, more than 30 projects in public and outdoor spaces are receiving funding through the Parking and Pole Lighting Retrofit Initiative. The initiative was inspired by a desire to provide job opportunities for electrical contractors and supply houses during the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 since many outdoor lighting projects could be completed with limited physical interaction between customers and contractors, according to a news release from Efficiency Maine based in Augusta.

The goal of the initiative is to offer enhanced incentives to accelerate the conversion to efficient LED lighting in Maine’s outdoor places. For many businesses and organizations this was an opportunity to maximize energy savings, and reduce area glare and overlighting (which may benefit neighboring property owners). The limited-time offer opened on April 14, and ends Sept. 30. Interested businesses can get more information about the Parking and Pole Lighting Retrofit Funding Opportunity Notice at the Efficiency Maine website efficiencymaine.com.

“We are keenly interested in supporting projects that will sustain jobs during the pandemic,” said Michael Stoddard, executive director of the Efficiency Maine Trust. “Upgrading lighting in outdoor spaces seems like a safe place to do that,” according to the release.

“With these grants, businesses across Maine are upgrading their outdoor lighting, leading to lower energy usage and reduced costs,” said Dan Burgess, director of the Governor’s Energy Office, according to the release. “This initiative further highlights how clean energy and energy efficiency can create jobs and stimulate Maine’s economy.”

Larger companies with several locations, such as Wendy’s, Hannaford, and L.L.Bean also are participating in the program. Hannaford locations in Rumford, Madison, Waldoboro and Houlton will see a more than 35,000 kWh and $5,300 combined estimated savings in the first year.

To learn more about the Efficiency Maine Prescriptive Program and how to maximize its benefits visit efficiencymaine.com/at-work/ci-prescriptive-incentive-program/.

Laborers’ union hires Shedlock as regional organizer

The Laborers’ International Union of North America New England Region Organizing Fund recently announced the hiring of Jason J. Shedlock as its newest regional organizer. Previously the executive director of the Maine State Building and Construction Trades Council and special assistant to former Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling, Shedlock adds capacity to support a growing laborers’ union in Maine, Northern New England and beyond, drawing upon deep experience in organizing, political affairs, communications, business development and market share expansion, according to a news release from Laborers’ International Union of North America based in Augusta.

Armand E. Sabitoni, LIUNA general secretary-treasurer and New England regional manager said, “Brother Shedlock’s addition to the top-notch team already in place in Maine underscores the fact that we are going to expand our footprint and be aggressive in making sure Laborers in every corner of the state and beyond have a voice on the job.”

Along with his previous experience at the Building Trades Council and with Strimling, Shedlock serves on both the Maine State Workforce Board as well as the Maine Apprenticeship Council, having been appointed by current Gov. Janet Mills. He serves as a trustee and is on the executive board of the Maine AFL-CIO and is a delegate to the Southern Maine Labor Council. Before arriving in Maine in 2010, Shedlock spent nearly a decade and a half in Washington, D.C., where he worked on Capitol Hill and for the D.C. City Council. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Catholic University and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University. Born in Northeastern Pennsylvania, he lives in South Portland, and has an 8-year-old daughter.

“Bringing Brother Shedlock on board shows that the Laborers’ in Maine mean business,” said Lewis Overlock, business manager of the 350-plus-member LIUNA Local 327 in Maine, according to the release. “His experience will be an invaluable resource as the Laborers’ increasingly make our presence known on the jobsite, in the boardroom, in the community, at the capitol, and in city halls across the state and region.”

“It is truly an honor to join an organization with such a rich history of providing an opportunity to so many working families,” said Shedlock, according to the release. “Growing up in a working class, union household myself, I know the importance of having a voice on the job, and I’ve also seen what happens when you don’t. To me, this is personal, and I look forward to fighting every day to make sure each and every laborer has access to the opportunities they’ve earned.”

Penobscot Community Health Care welcomes new director of Mission Engagement

Penobscot Community Health Care has hired an experienced communicator as its first director of Mission Engagement. Kate Carlisle, who most recently led public relations and community affairs for Central Maine Healthcare, joined PCHC in August. The new role focuses on communications, engagement and community relations, said CEO Lori Dwyer, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization in Bangor.

“Kate’s vast experience and compassion, her passion for PCHC’s mission, and her love of storytelling are key to PCHC’s strategic priorities — advancing health equity, investing in prevention and wellness, and ensuring the most vulnerable have access to the outstanding health care enjoyed by the most fortunate among us,” said Dwyer.

Carlisle was a journalist for many years, spending 25 years as an editor for The Washington Post. Since 2012, she has worked in communications for health care and higher education, including at Colby College in Waterville.

“I’m delighted to join this community-focused organization,” Carlisle said, in the release. “PCHC’s mission to provide access to health care to Mainers could not be more critical or timely, and I look forward to telling the stories and building the relationships that will further that very important work.”

A graduate of Smith College, Carlisle grew up in Massachusetts. She has three grown children.

