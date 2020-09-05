The Maine Professional Drivers Association will hold a driver appreciation event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, to kick off National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. This event will be held at the northbound scale facility on Interstate 95 in York, according to a news release from the association.

As a way to recognize the hard work and sacrifice our nation’s drivers have willingly endured, away from their families, during this past year to keep essential goods and materials moving, the association will provide a free bagged-lunch style meal. Because of current health concerns, the association will provide the lunches in a drive-through fashion. Drivers will be handed a bagged lunch as they pass through by volunteers who will follow all prescribed and recommended sanitary practices including masks and gloves. There will be no inspections performed at the site during this event.

The Maine State Police will provide the use of their scale facility for this event.

All drivers and their families are welcome to come.

For more information, contact Joshua White, publicity officer, Maine Professional Drivers Association, at 207-717-8988 or [email protected], or Rob Fernald at [email protected] or 207-838-1074.

