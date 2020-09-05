WATERVILLE – Bernard Joseph Lareau, 87, passed away August 28, 2020 at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville. He was born July 31, 1933 in Burlington, Vt., the son of Delphis and Eva (Caisse) Lareau.He attended St. Joseph Elementary School, and graduated from Milton High School in 1954. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1957 until his honorable discharge in 1959. On June 6, 1964, he married Rosalie J. Little in Lyndonville, Vt. He was employed as a cable supervisor for Western Union for 20 years, Lareau’s Market (Mom and Pop Store) for 20 years, and Irving/Circle K for 20 years. Bernard was a member of Scared Heart Corpus Christi Parish and the V.F.W. He enjoyed camping, traveling, and golfing.Bernard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rosalie J. (Little) Lareau; two daughters, Denise A. Russell and husband Ian W. of Canaan, Amy L. Fleurent and husband Jeremy of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren, Aaron M. Clement and fiancee Melissa Grant of Fairfield, Devon L. Meservie and wife Deanna of Norridgewock, Brooke L. Stewart of Nebraska; great -grandchildren, Riley Eva Stewart of Nebraska, David Russell Meservie of Norridgewock, Benjamin Aaron Clement of Fairfield; stepgrandchildren, Corey J. Thibodeau of Albion, Melinda L. Russell of Vassalboro; five stepgreat-grandchildren, Alex, Keira, Raistlyn, Mabri, Maxton; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters and four brothers.He will be sadly missed by family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976. In lieu of flowers,friends wishing may make donations in Bernard’s memory to;Alzheimer’s Associationof Maine 383 U.S. Route 1 Suite 2CScarborough, ME 04074

