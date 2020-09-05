BINGHAM – Jean L. Dione, 84, of Bingham passed away at her home on August 31, 2020.

Jean was born in Embden on August 19, 1936, a daughter of Eugene and Marian Farley Campbell. She was educated in the local schools.

She had several jobs throughout her lifetime but she would be Best remembered as a wonderful cook and baker; she was well known for making amazing wedding and birthday cakes. She enjoyed the outdoors, bird hunting, fishing, she love to be a wife, mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed knitting crocheting and sewing.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years Norman Dionne Sr.; her sons Norman Dione Jr. of Farmington, Michael Dionne of Bingham, and David Dionne and his wife Vicky of Skowhegan. She is also survived by several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; her brother Kevin Campbell; and many good friends.

Private services will be held for the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine.

To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance Service

241 Main St.

Bingham, ME 04920

