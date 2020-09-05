WINDSOR – Linda Ann (Briggs) Erving, 68, of Windsor, is now at peace after a six-year courageous battle with multiple myeloma. She passed on Sept. 1, 2020.Linda was born in Augusta on Sept. 7, 1951, to the late George Briggs and the late Madeleine (Jean). She was a 1970 graduate of Cony High School and very proudly received her associate’s degree in Medical Office Assistant from Mid-State College in 2003.Linda is survived by her husband of 48 years, Larry Erving, Sr.; her daughter Angela Erving and her fiancé “Cowboy” John Lindsey Sr, of Massachusetts, her son Larry Erving Jr and his wife Sarah of Massachusetts, and her son John Erving and his fiancée Linda Williams of Maine. She was the beloved Nana of eight grandchildren, Shawn and Hannah Busker, Lily and Holly Erving, Tyrah Erving and Lee Cole, and Justin and John Lindsey Jr. Other survivors include her siblings, Pat Briggs and wife Rita, Robert Briggs and wife Donna, Donald Briggs and wife LouAnne, Rusty Briggs and wife Anita, Michael Briggs, and Gail (Briggs) Bragg and husband Robert. She was predeceased by her sister Laura (Briggs) Hoover, brother Ernest “Butch” Briggs; and both of her parents. She also leaves behind countless nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.Linda was well known for always having a positive attitude. Her gentle kind nature was apparent to all who knew and loved her. Her love for family and friends knew no bounds. Everyone she cared for became “family” in her eyes. After being a stay-at-home mom with a daycare in her home in Ashland, Mass. for many years, she enjoyed working outside the home which gave her the opportunity to learn and grow and make new friends, especially her best friend Becky St. Jean, her beloved coworker from Dr. Szela’s office, where Linda became a receptionist after earning her degree in 2003.In consideration of the health and safety of friends and family due to the pandemic, there will be a private burial service. A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date.

