NEWPORT – Virginia “Ginny” Tucker, 89, died Sept. 2, 2020 at a Pittsfield hospital. She was born August 10, 1931 in Everett, Mass., a daughter of Olin and Veva (Crocker) Salisbury. She graduated from Hartland Academy and Skowhegan Commercial School taking the secretarial course. Her employment included H. C. Baxter as secretary, Newport Town Office as bookkeeper, treasurer and Registrar of Voters, and many years at Gilman Electrical Supply as accountant, a job she truly enjoyed. Ginny and husband Ralph owned and operated the Flamingo Drive and Tucker’s Steak House in the late 50’s and early 60’s.Ginny was a member of the National Association of Accountants Board of Directors, Bangor/Waterville Chapter. She enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at family gatherings and holidays. She especially enjoyed family trips to England and many Caribbean cruises. She also enjoyed her arrangements of pink petunias each summer around her Elm Street home. She will be missed by many, especially her dear friend Gail Stevens, the “Gilman girls” including her long time friends Jane, Gail, Darlene and the “golf girls”. Many of her friends would say, “I want to be just like you when I get to be your age! ” She really knew how to enjoy life and rarely missed a social event.Virginia is survived by a daughter Cathy Jo Elliott and husband Lewis, a son Randy H. Tucker and wife Tina, all of Hartland; grandchildren Gretchen Jo Lane and husband Ray, Meranda Tucker and partner David Brackett, and Adrienne Tucker; great-grandchildren Bentley and Emersyn Lane.Virginia was predeceased by her husband Ralph Tucker, brother Olin B. Salisbury, Jr., a sister-in-law, Babette Rediker and husband Gaynol; and two grandsons Anthony Tucker and Jared Tucker Elliott.Due to COVID 19, there will be a graveside celebration of life service at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Pittsfield Village Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are requested. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport.

Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com

Memorial donations may be made to the:American Cancer Society 1 Bowdoin Mill Island Suite 300 Topsham, ME 04086

