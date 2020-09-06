Some folks seem to be stunned by the “distortion and the false claims on display”at the GOP convention.

Perhaps this little nursery rhyme will remind them to lower their expectations:

Humpy Trumpty said he would build a great wall.

Humpty Trumpty said Mexico would pay for it all.

But with all his boasting, blather and say-so,

He never came up with even one little peso.

Bryant Jones

Hallowell

