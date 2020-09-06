Some folks seem to be stunned by the “distortion and the false claims on display”at the GOP convention.
Perhaps this little nursery rhyme will remind them to lower their expectations:
Humpy Trumpty said he would build a great wall.
Humpty Trumpty said Mexico would pay for it all.
But with all his boasting, blather and say-so,
He never came up with even one little peso.
Bryant Jones
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Outbreak at York County Jail a failure of leadership
-
J.P. Devine
JP Devine Podcast: Everything you didn’t know about George
-
Politics
Pandemic, incumbency and Trump at play in Maine’s U.S. Senate race
-
Letters to the Editor
Ackley fought hard against CMP
-
Letters to the Editor
Hess a leader trained in public health
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.