I am an older Mainer who loves the state of Maine and am so very happy with the leadership we have here, unlike what we have nationally. However, I believe every one needs to vote their hopes.

I am sorry to learn that so few have answered their 2020 Census. My understanding is that the more people that answer, the more money comes into the state treasury. With both sides of the aisle needing money, and one not wanting new taxes, every penny counts.

Therefore I am begging everyone, fill out your census, and request an absentee ballot right away.

Rena Heath

Hallowell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »