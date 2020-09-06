CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber struck out 10 in five innings to remain unbeaten in 2020 and Carlos Santana had two RBI, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Bieber (7-0) only allowed one run and five singles, but the right-hander ran up his pitch count – 58 combined in the fourth and fifth innings – and needed Cleveland’s bullpen to finish things off.

Brad Hand, the Indians’ fourth reliever, worked the ninth for his 11th save in 11 tries. It was his 100th career save.

Bieber came in leading the majors strikeouts and added to his total by reaching double-digits for the sixth time this season.

RAYS 5, MARLINS 4: Brandon Lowe hit a sacrifice fly to cap a two-run rally in the bottom of 10th inning as Tampa Bay won at home.

Ji-Man Choi tied the game with an RBI double off Brandon Kintzler (1-3) to begin the 10th, and pinch-runner Brett Phillips advanced to third on Michael Perez’s fly to deep center. After Kevin Kiermaier walked, Lowe send a long fly into center field.

Randy Arozarena homered twice and Hunter Renfroe also went deep for the Rays, who avoided losing back-to-back games for the first time since an 0-5 trip from July 29–Aug 2. Tampa Bay has won 22 of 27 games.

ORIOLES 5, YANKEES 1: Dean Kremer allowed one hit over six innings in his major league debut, DJ Stewart homered off Masahiro Tanaka and Baltimore beat skidding New York at home.

The Yankees committed two errors, allowed three unearned runs and finished with only four hits. They lost three of four to Baltimore and have gone 5-13 since opening 16-6.

The Orioles had lost 19 straight to the Yankees before winning the final three games of this series.

METS 14, PHILLIES 1: Jacob deGrom struck out 12 over seven innings, Aaron Nola was let down by lackluster defense and New York poured it on with a season-best 17 hits against visiting Philadelphia.

Pete Alonso homered twice, Jeff McNeil hit his first shot of the season, and Brandon Nimmo and Wilson Ramos also went deep for the Mets. Dominic Smith had a career-high four hits, matched a franchise record with three doubles and drove in three.

DeGrom (3-1) allowed three hits and two walks while lowering his ERA to 1.69.

BRAVES 10, NATIONALS 3: Freddie Freeman hit his second career grand slam – and second of the series – leading Atlanta to a win at home.

PIRATES 3, REDS 2: Erik Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly capped a two-run ninth inning as Pittsburgh won at home.

WHITE SOX 8, ROYALS 2: Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel threw five scoreless innings and visiting Chicago completed a four-game sweep.

TIGERS 10, TWINS 8: Grayson Greiner hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning off left fielder Eddie Rosario’s glove and Detroit rocked Minnesota’s bullpen for eight runs in Minneapolis.

NOTES

PHILLIES: Philadelphia put outfielders Jay Bruce and Roman Quinn on the injured list, leaving the roster in a bind ahead of a busy stretch in the schedule.

Bruce re-aggravated a left quadriceps injury Saturday during a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets and was added to the 10-day injured list. Quinn was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list after slamming into the center field wall chasing a flyball Saturday.

Philadelphia has only four primary outfielders on the active roster – Bryce Harper, Adam Haseley, Andrew McCutchen and newly promoted Kyle Garlick – as it begins a stretch Tuesday that includes five doubleheaders in 15 days.

