NORTH VASSALBORO – Betty Jane (Cox) Trahan, 85, passed away August 30, 2020 at Mt. Saint Joseph Nursing Home in Waterville. She was born Jan. 27, 1935 in Old Town, the daughter of John F. II and Mabel L. (Hildreth) Cox.

She graduated from Winslow High School in 1952. On Sept. 14, 1957, she married Norman Trahan in North Vassalboro. She enjoyed cooking, reading, antiquing, and spending time with family.

Betty is survived by her husband of 62 years, Norman Trahan of North Vassalboro; son, Steven Mansfield and wife Bethany of Winslow, daughter, Marcia Mansfield of Ogunquit; sister, Beulah Patnaude of Massachusetts; grandchildren, Marcus Bizier and wife Savannah of North Carolina, Ben Bizier of Florida, Nicole Holt of Birstol, Jennifer Cote and husband Mark of New Hampshire, John Mansfield of Starks; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to

Mount St. Joseph

7 Highwood St.

Waterville, ME 04901

in memory of Betty Trahan

