VASSALBORO – Charles “Charlie” William Garland, 60, passed away unexpectedly August 31, 2020 in Vassalboro.

Beloved brother, third of six siblings, Charlie was born in Portland to Muriel E. (Harp) Greenleaf and Charles Albert Garland of Freeport, both deceased.

Surviving are his siblings, Priscilla Long of Thomaston, Patti Heins and husband, Hans, of Powell, Tenn., Greg Garland of Vassalboro, Timothy Garland and wife, Denise, of Farmingdale, Laurie Hugh and husband, Sam, of Shreveport, La.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Those who knew him remember Charlie as a gentle soul, loved and respected by family and friends. Besides writing, hobbies, and knowledge which he generously shared, he had an adventurous work life. From the Grand Canyon to Disney World’s Back Stage Tours, he enjoyed each day’s adventure. In his words, however, his favorite job was as uncle and godfather. He will be missed dearly by all whose lives he touched. He will be missed.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. in the Hallowell Cemetery, Water Street, Hallowell.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

For Charlie’s love of Maggie, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his name to the

Humane Society-Waterville

100 Webb Road

Waterville, ME 04901

