CANAAN – Joseph K. Blood, 72, passed away August 31, 2020 at his home in Canaan surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 1, 1948 in Camden, the son of Arthur and Alberta (Acorn) Blood.

He was educated in local schools and graduated from Belfast High School in 1966. On Nov. 29, 1986, he married Susanne Pomelow in Liberty. He was employed for many years as a tech writer in the iron ship building industry. Joseph enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and restoring canoes.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susanne (Pomelow) Blood of Canaan; two daughters, Jennifer Snow and husband Randy of West Bath, Janet Blood of Troy, son, Joseph Blood Jr. and wife Angie of Belgrade; several grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Darcy Arsenault of Skowhegan, Janice Pomelow of Madison, brother-in-law, Brian Pomelow and wife Cathy of North Anson; two nieces, several nephews.

At Joseph request there will be no services of any kind.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Joseph’s memory to the

American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123

