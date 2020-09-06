READFIELD – What can you say about a wonderful young man who seemed bigger than life? We say HE left us way too soon! This world is forever changed for those who know him! Joshua Ryan Violette, 32 years young, passed on August 22, 2020 due to an ATV accident in The Forks. Joshua was born Sept. 4, 1987 and was a joyous spitfire since birth. He was very athletic, and played sports throughout school. He graduated high school, had some college but was motivated to work hard in his family business, Central Maine Drywall. He had a dream to be a business owner, so it was no surprise that he became a successful entrepreneur. Joshua owned and operated Central Maine Technology, Maine Lawn Barber, and the Burn Crew. He bought, sold, and owned properties, as well as having apartment rentals. He was quite a fitness guru finding time each day to work out and lift weights at many gyms during his daily travels for work. Being very productive, Joshua saw life as an adventurous journey, along with his great work ethic came his playful loving personality that needed to have fun, and that he did! A phrase he often used was, “I’m in Love!” and that was how he lived- loving life! He enjoyed riding motorcycles, ATVs, boats, jet skis, snowboards, hiking, chilling on a beach, hunting, eating great food, and traveling the world. This would seem like a busy life, but what he added to all those activities were friends and family. He had to be around people. With his awesome personality and contagious laugh people were drawn to him.Very dear to him was his relationship with his nieces and nephews. “Uncle Joshy” always found time to visit bringing snacks, hugs, gifts, and great playtime. He made them feel so special! The greatest gift he has left behind are those precious memories!Sadly missed by his parents, Gary and Lynne Violette, of Manchester; brother, Kaleb Violette, wife DeEtte, daughters Claire and Cora of Readfield; sister, Kristi Violette and her son Mason, and brother, Levi Violette, both of Augusta.He was very close to his uncle, Larry and aunt, Chrystal Violette of Manchester, their son, Stephen Violette, wife Ashley and children Makayla, Mathias, Emerson and Elliot; Gabriel and Ashley Flewelling and their children, Seth, Brooke and Ruth; and cousin, Ryan Violette, of Winthrop; paternal grandparents, Leo and Rina Violette of Manchester, maternal grandparents, Robert and Sylvia Cunningham of Winslow; aunt Lisa Landry and husband Russell of Norridgewock; Deb Violette, of Augusta and daughters Kate Spencer, husband James of Colorado; Jessica and Jake Swan of Vassalboro; uncle, Ronald Violette of Winthrop and sons, Ben Violette, wife Victoria of Readfield, Nick Violette of Colorado, and Corey Allen of Pownal; Amy Violette, Sidney, and Stacey Beckim, husband Shane of Augusta.A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Elks Club, Civic Center Dr., Augusta, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. for family and close friends only, due to Covid restrictions. Following that service anyone wanting to visit with the family, can, at a luncheon reception held from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bingham and Madison. http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com.His parents have set up a Joshua Violette Memorial Fund named “Joshua’s Heart”, which will continue his legacy of helping those in need. Donations can be sent c/o:Lynne Violette80 Cobbossee LaneManchester, ME 04351or given at the reception.

