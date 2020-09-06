The Philadelphia Phillies had a problem in August, needing to upgrade their bullpen but also make room on their 40-man roster. Between established major leaguers and prospects already on the 40-man roster, there wasn’t enough room for all the other prospects who would have to be added after this season.

Players had to go.

The Red Sox were ready to collect some talent.

First, Boston traded for pitchers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold, sending relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to Philadelphia.

Then, Boston grabbed catcher Deivy Grullon off waivers after the Phillies released him.

Waiver claims and trades for unproven players are not a glamorous way to build a team. But Boston’s chief baseball officer, Chaim Bloom, appears to be slowly improving the Red Sox.

Forget this season, if you haven’t already. Bloom, hired last October, has to look beyond. Hampered by a shortened, five-round draft in June, Bloom has had to be creative.

Bloom, 37, knows about innovative ways of roster building. He had worked for the Tampa Bay Rays since 2005. Despite a minuscule payroll, the Rays have been a contender for several years (six playoff appearances in the past 12 years) and currently lead the American League East – while Boston has the second-worst record in the majors.

Boston has reduced its payroll, but is still has the third highest in the majors in this shortened season ($83 million). Tampa Bay ranks 28th at $22 million.

Tampa Bay’s best hitter this season is first baseman Mike Brosseau, undrafted in 2016 and signed by the Rays as a free agent. Shortstop Willy Adames is hitting .311. When he was 19, the Rays traded for him in the David Price blockbuster deal with Detroit in 2014.

Among the starting outfielders is Austin Meadows, obtained from the Pirates in a trade for pitcher Chris Archer. The Rays got Archer from the Cubs in 2011 in a trade for pitcher Matt Garza, who was previous acquired in a trade with the Twins.

Another Rays outfielder, former Red Sox prospect Manuel Margot, was obtained from the Padres for a relief pitcher.

In hiring Bloom, the Red Sox are hoping for Rays-like smart decisions which, combined with Boston’s big-market payroll, could reap benefits.

Bloom’s biggest move so far was trading Mookie Betts, a superstar headed for free agency. Boston got back a potential star outfielder in Alex Verdugo (.310 average, .875 OPS this year) and two promising minor leaguers – infielder Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong, both of whom would have been in Portland this summer but now might go to Triple-A next year after a “season” at the alternative training site.

Earlier, Bloom signed back-up catcher Kevin Plawecki as a free agent (one of 24 players added to Boston’s 40-man roster under Bloom).

In February, Bloom picked up right-handed reliever Phillips Valdez off waivers from Seattle. He has a 2.05 ERA and had allowed just two earned runs in 21 innings before giving up three runs on Thursday.

In March, the Red Sox signed utility player Yairo Munoz to a minor league contract. Munoz, 25, was developing into a solid player with St. Louis but was suddenly released when he left the club in spring training and returned to the Dominican Republic, reportedly because he upset with his role on the team. Boston took a chance on him. Recently promoted to the majors, Munoz starred in Friday’s doubleheader against Toronto, going 6 for 7 with a home run and two doubles.

“If he swings the bat like this, it’s going to be fun watching him pretty much every day,” Manager Ron Roenicke said.

The August trade for Pivetta and Seabold sent away a pending free agent (Workman) and another pitcher (Hembree) who will be a free agent in 2022. Pivetta, 27, was a highly touted prospect who has struggled in the majors (5.50 ERA). He could provide starting pitching depth. Seabold, 24, may be the better prize of the deal. A starter who was at the Phillies’ alternate training site, he had a 2.25 ERA in seven starts for Double-A Reading in 2019.

San Diego has a boatload of prospects (listed by MLB.com as the second-best farm system, behind Tampa Bay). Bloom got two young Padres minor leaguers by dealing Mitch Moreland on Aug. 30 for third baseman Hudson Potts and outfielder Jeisson Rosario.

Potts, 21, hit 16 home runs in 107 Double-A games last year. But he also had a .227 average with 128 strikeouts. Rosario, 20, has likewise been rushed, batting .242 in advanced Class A last year while playing major league-ready defense. Development is the key for both players, who appear slated for Portland in 2021.

Grullon, the catcher waived by Philadelphia, gives Boston needed depth at the position. Now 24, he had his best season last year, batting .283 with an .850 OPS and 21 home runs in Triple-A.

The Red Sox will keep taking chances on players. From this rubble of 2020, Boston may yet emerge stronger.

