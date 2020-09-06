WATERVILLE — The second phase of an extensive upgrade to the Alfond Municipal Pool in Waterville has begun, evidenced by excavation work that began last week at the North Street Recreation Center.

The two-phase project began in April 2018 after the Harold Alfond Foundation donated $560,000 to the city to help revamp pool slides that had been in use for almost 20 years. The City Council approved the use of another $274,000 from a fund dedicated to the pool.

Phase 1 of the project involved replacing the slide pool and slides. That work was completed in August 2019, with four days remaining in the summer swimming season.

Phase 2 involves revamping the main pool, demolishing the two kiddie pools and replacing them with one larger pool and other improvements.

The popular public pool did not open this year after city officials announced in June the complex would remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When open, the pool averages 200 to 300 visitors per day, according to city data.

Staff members at the pool include 10 to 12 lifeguards and attendants.

Ricky Gagne of R & S Excavation of Greene used an excavator Thursday to remove broken chunks of sidewalk that were hauled away in dump trucks.

Metal around the pool is being replaced, according to Gagne, and sidewalks are being resurfaced or replaced.

The construction schedule calls for much of the project to be complete before winter, according to city officials.

All renovations are expected to be finished when the pool is scheduled to reopen June 19, 2021.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: