Firefighters from Maine and New Hampshire battled a fire that gutted a 2 1/2-story house Monday afternoon in North Berwick.

The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. at 331 Somersworth Road, also known as Route 9. Heavy fire was visible in building when firefighters arrived and the department struck a third alarm.

Larry Straffin, deputy chief of the North Berwick Fire Department, said no one was at home when the fire started.

Tankers and forestry units from eight surrounding towns, including Dover and Rollinsford, New Hampshire, assisted the North Berwick Fire Department on the scene and by providing station coverage.

Straffin said strong winds prevented the fire from spreading too deeply into some nearby woods, though a few small forest fires needed to be tamped down. Winds, however, accelerated the fire’s spread into the home, which had some sort of business, he said.

Straffin said the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

Route 9 was closed from Route 4 to Old Route 9 while crews battled the blaze.

No other details were immediately available.

Staff Photographer Gregory Rec and Staff Writer Randy Billings contributed to this report.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: