­Volunteer Maine, the state service commission based in Augusta, will hold its 34th edition of the Maine Volunteer Leadership Conference online from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Among the nine available learning sessions, discussion topics will include the role volunteer engagement can play in the move to eliminate systemic racism; recommendations to instill an ethic of service in the U.S. and their implications for Maine communities; and strategies to help volunteer leaders adapt to the COVID-19 landscape and continue to serve volunteers, according to a news release from the commission.

Rob Jackson, director of Rob Jackson Consulting Ltd, will be this year’s keynote speaker and will present two learning sessions. With more than 25 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, Jackson’s keynote and training will look at some of the key ways in which society is changing and how these changes affect volunteerism. Jackson will also discuss what leaders of volunteers can do to update their practices to accommodate these changes, further enhancing their engagement and retention of 21st century volunteers.

Additional session leaders include Beth Steinhorn (VQ Strategies), Jennifer Rackow (JEngergy International), Melissa Hewey (Drummond Woodsum), Natalye Paquin (Points of Light Institute), and Steve Barney (National Commission on Military, Public, and National Service).

The conference fee is $40 for individuals or $100 to host a watch party. New this year, the watch party option offers local volunteer program leaders an opportunity to celebrate and re-energize by being with peers in an office or conference room setting, even if it is just for a day.

For 34 years, organizers of Maine community volunteer efforts have gathered to learn, network, and share thought-provoking discussions from regional and national leaders in the volunteer sector. This year, the Maine Volunteer Leadership Conference’s online venue hopes to expand opportunities for participation. The conference annually attracts between 250 and 300 volunteer managers.

The registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 2. To register, go maineservicecommission.gov/mvlc/.

Check the Volunteer Maine website as well as the Volunteer Maine Facebook page throughout September for information on available discounts. Facebook link: facebook.com/volunteermaine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: