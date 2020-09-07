FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have placed running back Damien Harris and defensive lineman Beau Allen on injured reserve.

To fill the open spots on the 53-man roster, two rookies – linebacker Caash Maluia and running back J.J. Taylor – were promoted from the practice squad.

Under the new NFL rules, Harris and Allen will be eligible to return after three weeks.

A 2019 third-round pick out of Alabama, Harris opened training camp in position to be a bigger contributor in his second season but has missed the last six practices because of a hand injury. He played sparingly last season, finishing with four carries for 12 yards.

Allen, a seven-year veteran, played the last two seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In March, he signed a two-year deal with the Patriots and was expected to play a big role, but he has been injured for almost all of training camp.

Maluia was a sixth-round pick in April, and the 5-foot-6, 185-pound Taylor was an undrafted rookie out of Arizona. Taylor impressed Patriots coaches during training camp with his catching ability out of the backfield.

STEELERS: Cam Heyward is getting his wish. The veteran All-Pro defensive tackle is set to be a Pittsburgh Steeler for life.

The Steelers signed Heyward to a five-year contract worth around $75 million. The 31-year-old was entering the final season of a six-year deal he signed in 2015.

Heyward, whose father Craig starred as a running back for the University of Pittsburgh in the 1980s before a lengthy NFL career of his own, has created deep ties to the city since being taken in the first round of the 2011 draft. The new contract gives the nine-year veteran and longtime defensive captain a sense of stability.

Heyward said repeatedly his goal was to remain in Pittsburgh for the entirety of his career. He’ll now have that chance. Heyward posted on Instagram “this is where I belong” when the deal was completed.

A three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Heyward appears to be getting better with age, particularly after the Steelers moved him from defensive end to defensive tackle two years ago. Heyward has had 30 of his 54 sacks over the past three seasons.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville signed quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad, adding a veteran under the NFL’s revamped roster rules.

Glennon and defensive lineman Caraun Reid will earn $12,000 a week under a setup altered because of the coronavirus pandemic. Up to six players on each team’s 16-man practice squad can be veterans with any level of experience. The previous rule had been a maximum of four players with some NFL experience, but no more than two years.

Sixth-round draft pick Jake Luton beat out Glennon for Jacksonville’s backup spot, but the Jaguars likely would turn to Glennon early in the season if they needed someone to start in place of second-year pro Gardner Minshew.

EAGLES: Jason Peters is back at left tackle.

Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro, was playing right guard during training camp and reportedly wanted more money to return to left tackle.

But Eagles Coach Doug Pederson said Peters walked into his office Monday morning and told him he’d be willing to move back. The Eagles re-signed Peters after three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles tendon in June.

BROWNS: Cleveland starting center JC Tretter returned to practice after being sidelined all of training camp following right knee surgery.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tretter, the NFLPA’s President, returned as the Browns began preparing for Sunday’s season opener at Baltimore. Tretter had surgery on Aug. 13.

“It was good to have JC back out there,” Stefanski said following the workout, which was moved indoors because of thunderstorms. “Not going to get into the extent to which he was back out there, we’ll deal with that on Wednesday. But good to have him out there in his pads.”

It’s too early to know if Tretter, who has not missed a game in three seasons with Cleveland and played through a severely sprained ankle and other injuries, will play against the Ravens.

JETS: New York re-signed offensive lineman Josh Andrews, tight end Daniel Brown, safety Matthias Farley and cornerback Nate Hairston to the active roster after cutting them over the weekend.

The team also announced it has placed offensive lineman Cameron Clark, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga and wide receivers Jeff Smith and Vyncint Smith on injured reserve.

Andrews was a surprise cut on Saturday because of his ability to play multiple positions on the offensive line, including center.

Brown and Farley have been mostly backups with key roles on special teams. Hairston started six games last season at cornerback.

PANTHERS: Carolina placed wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on the reserve/injured list because of a broken collarbone.

