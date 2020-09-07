Cross of Snow: A Life of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

6 p.m. Thursday. Via Zoom, please pre-register. mainehistory.org

Born in Portland on Feb. 27, 1807, poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow is among the most-famous Mainers. Author Nicholas Basbanes spent a dozen years researching Longfellow, pouring over never-before-examined letters, diaries, journals and notes. The end result is the first literary Longfellow biography in more than five decades. Basbanes will discuss his book, “Cross of Snow,” during a Zoom discussion presented by the Maine Historical Society.

Cabin Fever Comedy Show

Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Friday. Brick South at Thompson’s Point, 8 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, $20 general admission, $75 four-pack reserved picnic table. eventbrite.com

Empire Comedy Club and (anti) Socials at the Point invite you to spend your Friday night in the best kind of stitches. You’ll be entirely cracked up by funny folks Dawn Hartill, Tim Warner, Connor McGrath, Eric Frost, Nick Tilleli, Catherine Buxton, Rene Fuentes and Chartreuse Money. DJ Lucky Penny will be spinning some tunes, and before the belly laughs, you can fill your belly by hitting one of the food trucks. There will also be a full bar on site during this socially distant but seriously hilarious outdoor show. Masks required when you’re in a common area, but once seated, everyone will see your gigantic smile. Bring your own chair or blanket or reserve a picnic table.

Sebago-to-the-Sea Trail: Section 3

Anytime. Parking options at Shaw Park (Gorham), Gambo Recreation Area (Windham), South Windham Post Office and Johnson Field (Standish). mainetrailfinder.com

The Sebago to the Sea Trail is a continuous shared-use trail connecting Sebago Lake to Casco Bay. This section follows the paved Mountain Division Trail to connect the Portland Water District’s conserved land at Otter Pond with the Presumpscot River and Route 202 in South Windham. It’s a 5.7-mile trek one way with a difficulty rating of easy to moderate. Hop online to check out the several side trail options. Fill your backpack with water, sunscreen, bug spray, snacks and a face covering (in case social distancing becomes an issue) and have yourself a terrific, scenic outing.

Maine Voices Live with Bill Green

7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. Online via Portland Press Herald Zoom, free, please pre-register. pressherald.com/news/events/maine-voices-live

The man, the myth, the legend. Of course we’re talking about broadcaster and Bangor native Bill Green. Green made his television debut in 1975 on WLBZ then made his way to Portland to anchor weekend sports statewide in 1981 before graduating to feature reporter two years later. The rest, as they say, is history. From the Green Outdoors and My Hometown segments on WCSH to his own show, “Bill Green’s Maine,” Green is one of the most well-known and widely loved media figures in Maine, and he’ll be interviewed by Press Herald sports reporter Glenn Jordan.

