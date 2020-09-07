JAY — OTIS Federal Credit Union held a yard sale Aug. 22 in its member parking lot to raise money for the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger. Eight employees volunteered their time.

This year’s annual yard sale was a huge success, raising a record-breaking total of $2,126.72.

“Once again, our community members’ generosity has come through,” said Darice Dubreuil, Vice President at OTIS FCU and Co-Chair of its Ending Hunger Committee. “They support the credit union’s efforts for Ending Hunger year after year. We cannot thank them enough for their support and kindness. As anyone knows, a yard sale can be a large task to put on, but our awesome staff came through once again. We enjoy spending this time together and it must show, as we had a couple of different ‘shoppers’ say to us that they loved seeing how much fun we were all having.”

All funds raised will stay within the community and are disbursed to several local food pantries and hunger organizations.

