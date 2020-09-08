LIVERMORE FALLS — The town has received a $29,987 Keep Maine Healthy grant to aid the effort to keep people aware of COVID-19 and what is going on in the town.
Interim Town Manager Amanda Allen said Andrea Richards, a program coordinator for the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin, assisted her with the grant application.
Allen announced the grant to residents Sept. 1 during a selectmen’s meeting. Plans for the grant include putting up signs to keep townspeople aware of COVID-19 and buying personal protection equipment for town employees.
The town will also get an electronic sign to keep residents aware of what is going on in town. It will be put out in front of the Town Office and messages will be put up electronically from a computer by office personnel. The weather, time and temperature will also be displayed on it, Allen said.
She will also buy a drop box for outside that will be cemented into the ground. The box will be locked and secure with a surveillance camera aimed at it. It will be checked in the morning and at the end of the day, Allen said. People can use it whenever they do not want to come into the office.
Allen has already ordered the electronic sign and was planning to meet with a sales representative to determine the location, she said Monday morning. She was also in the process of ordering the drop box.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Kanye West makes presidential ballot in Mississippi
-
Arts & Entertainment
Grammy-nominated composer William Pursell dies at 94
-
Business
GM to make electric vehicle, supply batteries for Nikola
-
Business
Tech’s sudden sell-off continues; Nasdaq sinks 10% in 3 days
-
Uncategorized
Senator Collins visits Volk Packaging in Biddeford
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.