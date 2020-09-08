The Maine Fire Service Institute has been awarded a federal grant to purchase a new fire and safety training trailer and other equipment that will be used to train firefighters from across Maine in advanced firefighting techniques.

The institute has received a $228,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funds will be used to purchase a new Air Management Mobile Trailer Prop, ventilation saws and tools, and search-and-rescue mannequins that can be used in fire training programs.

The Air Management Trailer Prop is a trailer that contains a maze of compartments where firefighters are trained in the use of self-contained breathing apparatus and become proficient with them while the trailer is filled with training smoke. It allows firefighters to become more comfortable with the use of their breathing apparatus with limited space to maneuver.

“This grant provides critically needed resources for vital training that will enhance the safety of the public and our emergency responders,” said Jim Graves, director of the Maine Fire Service Institute. “We are committed to having the latest equipment available to help in the advancement of Maine’s firefighting professionals.”

The Maine Fire Service Institute is a department of Southern Maine Community College and provides training and education services to Maine’s fire agencies and firefighters. It is located at the college’s Midcoast Campus in Brunswick.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: