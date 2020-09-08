Manchester Community Church will hold a lawn sale and lunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25-26, at 21 Readfield Road in Manchester — no early birds; rain dates are Oct. 2 and 3.

The outside Country Cafe will open, all orders will be in to-go containers.

Workers will wear masks and gloves, hand sanitizer will be available on tables.

A mask must be worn while at the sale.

For more information, call 207-242-0298 or 207-441-6011; or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: