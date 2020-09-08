The Mark K. Johnston Memorial Golf Tournament, Kennebec Valley Community Action Program’s sixth annual golf tournament, has been rescheduled to Friday, Oct. 2, at Lakewood Golf Course at 803 Lakewood Road in Madison, according to a news release from KVCAP based in Waterville.

This fall the tournament will look a bit different than past events, using staggered tee-times and other measures to ensure the safety of all of players. Instead of a luncheon and awards banquet, pre-made box lunches will be provided so players can eat on the course.

This year KVCAP also has changed the fundraising focus from public transportation to the current highest priority: helping people financially affected by the coronavirus. In March and April, KVCAP received many donations to assist these community members, but the funds are quickly being depleted. For many, the loss of jobs, the recent reduction in unemployment benefits, and lack of childcare continue to negatively affect so many families. Unfortunately, it is predicted that these challenges will continue for some time.

This event continues to be held in Johnston’s honor. He was KVCAP’s chief financial officer for more than 20 years and was a staunch supporter of Community Action. He died nearly two years ago, but he would be proud to represent an event that will help community members preserve their stability during this crisis.

To date KVCAP has helped more than 2,000 people access food and hygiene supplies, avoid eviction, maintain their utilities and vehicles, and access other basic necessities, according to the release.

KVCAP is seeking event sponsors and golfers. Interested parties should contact Andrea Pasco at 207-859-1630 or [email protected] by Friday, Sept. 25.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: