BOSTON — The Boston Celtics and their charitable arm, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, are committing $25 million over the next 10 years for initiatives to address racial injustice and social inequities in the greater Boston area.

The commitment will include $20 million in cash and $5 million in media assets to support the NBA’s efforts, as well as local programs focused on six specific areas that were identified in discussions with community leaders and Celtics players. The collective effort will be called Boston Celtics United for Social Change.

The six areas the efforts will focus on are equity in education, economic opportunity, equity in health care, criminal and law enforcement, breaking down barriers and building bridges between communities, and voting and civic engagement.

“We feel both the urgency of the moment and the weight of the centuries of injustices as we undertake this critically important work,” Steve Pagliuca, Celtics managing partner chairman of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, said in a statement.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who has been outspoken on social issues in recent months, said the goal is to have an immediate and direct impact.

“We don’t need to pacify the situation with empty gestures. We need to hold ourselves, the Celtics organization and the city of Boston accountable,” he said. “Monetary commitment is a great first step, but we need to commit to this process by creating a balance of short and long-term change. The time is now.”

BUCKS: Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of Game 5 of Milwaukee’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat because of a sprained right ankle.

The Bucks listed Antetokounmpo as inactive, doing so about 45 minutes before Tuesday’s matchup started. They entered the game trailing the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Antetokounmpo clearly tried to get himself ready for Game 5. He was on the court about two hours before game time, getting some shots up, then did more strength and flexibility work with a member of the Bucks’ staff. Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer watched the on-court session closely, before the team made the final decision.

“It’s just always good to see it with your eyes,” Budenholzer said.

Antetokounmpo sprained the ankle in the first quarter of Game 3, then played his usual minutes the rest of the way. He turned the same ankle the same way – inward – early in the second quarter of Game 4 and could not return.

The Bucks lost Game 3 with Antetokounmpo, then found a way to win Game 4 in overtime even after playing the final 40 of the game’s 53 minutes without their leading scorer and rebounder.

NBA BUBBLE: NBA coaches or other team staffers could have guests in the bubble later this month, with the league sharing final plans for such additions with teams on Tuesday.

Team staffs would be limited to a total of 10 guests, all of whom would have to begin a self-quarantining period at home immediately, then travel to Central Florida next week to begin another week of even stricter lockdown. Those guests could then enter the so-called bubble at Walt Disney World on Sept. 21, about a week before the scheduled start of the NBA Finals.

Coaches have been clamoring for this for some time. Some players were able to bring family into the bubble — following quarantines and other health certifications — starting on Aug. 31. NBA referees also had the option of bringing a guest into the bubble, though none did so.

“I’ve been involved in those conversations since May,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “We just found out this morning that we have 10 spots. I’ll share my own thoughts privately with the NBA and that’s all I’ll have to say about it.”

The league worked with Disney officials as well as health authorities to determine how many people could be safely allowed inside the so-called bubble. The restart began with 22 teams; by next week, only four will remain and the population drop allows room for family members and some others to enter the bubble.

LAKERS: The NBA has determined that two incidents during Game 2 of the Lakers’ series against the Rockets deserve further discipline. One was committed by Anthony Davis, and the other was committed against him.

Officials determined Davis deserved a flagrant 1 foul for contact he initiated with Houston’s Jeff Green with 15 seconds left in the first half. Green doubled over after Davis drove by him, with apparent pain in his midsection or groin area. As the quarter expired, Green lay on the ground for several minutes while medical personnel observed him.

During postseason play, flagrant fouls are assigned points, one for flagrant 1 fouls and two for flagrant 2 fouls. If a player’s point total exceeds three, he will be suspended for one game. Additional flagrant fouls would result in suspensions of greater severity.

The other play the league reviewed happened with 4:35 left in the first quarter. James Harden drove by Davis and elbowed him in the chin. The league determined that Harden’s play deserved a dead-ball technical foul. Davis went to the locker room not long after that incident but returned to the game soon afterward.

