WASHINGTON — The prospect of a vaccine to shield Americans from coronavirus infection emerged Monday as a point of contention in the White House race as President Trump accused Democrats of “disparaging” for political gain a vaccine he repeatedly has said could be available before the election.

“It’s so dangerous for our country, what they say, but the vaccine will be very safe and very effective,” the president pledged at a White House news conference.

Trump leveled the accusation a day after Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ vice presidential candidate, said she “would not trust his word” on getting the vaccine. “I would trust the word of public health experts and scientists, but not Donald Trump,” Harris said.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden amplified Harris’ comments Monday after he was asked if he would get a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Biden said he would take a vaccine but wants to see what the scientists have to say, too.

Biden said Trump has said “so many things that aren’t true, I’m worried if we do have a really good vaccine, people are going to be reluctant to take it. So he’s undermining public confidence.”

Still, the former vice president said: “If I could get a vaccine tomorrow I’d do it, if it would cost me the election I’d do it. We need a vaccine and we need it now.”

‘Reprehensible’ frat party blamed for UNH outbreak

DURHAM, N.H. — More than 10 cases of COVID-19 have been traced to a fraternity party where people did not follow public health guidelines, the president of the University of New Hampshire said.

In a Sunday letter to the university community, UNH President James Dean said more than 100 students and non-students attended the Aug. 29 party at the Theta Chi fraternity.

“Let me be clear: this is reckless behavior and the kind of behavior that undermines our planning and will lead to us switching to a fully remote mode,” Dean said in the letter.

He called the party “reprehensible” and said student conduct charges would be pursued against the organizers of the party and all students who attended the event.

The fraternity was placed under interim suspension and Dean ordered a moratorium on any in-person gatherings of any size within the fraternity, or sorority system or other social groups.

Meanwhile, the university says anyone who attended the party should self-quarantine and contact UNH Health & Wellness.

India surges to world’s second-worst virus caseload

NEW DELHI — India’s coronavirus cases surged to 4.2 million, the second-highest total in the world, on Monday as urban metro trains partially resume service in the capital New Delhi and other states.

The 90,802 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total to 4,204,614, passing Brazil, which has more than 4.1 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. More than 6.2 million people in the United States have been infected.

India’s Health Ministry on Monday also reported 1,016 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking fatalities to 71,642, the third-highest national death toll.

Amid a surge in cases, India continues to reopen, except in high-risk areas, to heal the battered economy which is still reeling from the effects of a prolonged lockdown.

Pandemic forces cancellation of Dickens festival

AMSTERDAM — The coronavirus pandemic has proved to be the worst of times for an annual Dutch celebration of the works of 19th century British author Charles Dickens.

Organizers said Monday that this year’s edition of the Dickens Festival, which was to have been staged in December in the eastern town of Deventer, has been canceled.

Organizers say it would be impossible for visitors — and performers who dress up as Dickens characters during the two-day festival —- to observe social distancing guidelines in Deventer’s narrow streets.

The event draws more than 100,000 visitors to the town each year.

Virginia city plans to hold ‘reverse’ Christmas parade

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Virginia city is already making plans for how to safely hold its annual Christmas parade during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of the usual format, Fredericksburg will host a “reverse parade,” with stationary floats and spectators who drive by, the Free Lance-Star reported Monday.

The set-up will be similar to a drive-through holiday lights display and will allow for spacing between parade entrants.

The theme is “Light up the Season,” and registration for float entrants starts this week.

