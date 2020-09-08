This isn’t the first year Peter Drapeau collected the required 25 signatures from Winslow’s District 1 for a spot on the Winslow Town Council, but it’s his first time appearing on the ballot.

With all signatures in hand, Drapeau nearly ran in 2014 before dropping his name. Trish Ayer is finishing up her second consecutive term in District 1 and is not seeking reelection.

“At this point, I just believe the council needs a bit more business experience,” Drapeau said. “As far as I’m concerned, the town, the city, the state, it’s a business. Things have got to be done responsibly, and I think that can be improved on.”

Of Winslow’s five voting districts, three town council spots are open. District 1 has two candidates, district three has three candidates, and district five has one candidate. Just two of the nine positions up for election this fall are contested.

Drapeau, 63, is running for local government for the first time. A resident of Winslow since 1982, Drapeau owns a dump truck company in Winslow. He’s also been involved in construction, cable television and boat sales. Drapeau recently served on the town manager and police chief search committees.

Drapeau is running against Esther Bullard. Ayer chose not to seek reelection, but plans on returning to municipal government in the future.

Bullard, 37, grew up in Winslow. She served as president of central Maine lacrosse for two years and secretary for two years. She wants to see Winslow make decisions that are “fiscally responsible.” A mother of three children in Winslow Public Schools, Bullard was frustrated by the process of renovating schools, and she said there was so much debate that it took away from progress.

“Running for town council has been part of my plan for a while now,” Bullard said. “I’m interested in pursuing a future career in politics.”

In District 3, incumbent Jerry Quirion faces two challengers in Gilbert Bilodeau and Fran Hudson.

Quirion, 74, is finishing his third consecutive term on the Winslow Town Council. He’s focused on keeping taxes low and on taking care of town infrastructure. In his next term, Quirion hopes to see streets and roads get fixed.

“Schools need funding, but I’m not going to sacrifice streets, roads and other infrastructures to give schools more,” Quirion said. “We have a large senior citizen population, probably 30%-40%, so there are a lot of fixed incomes, so I don’t want taxes to increase too much.”

Hudson, 60, is running in an election for the first time. Her family’s Winslow roots go back six generations. After serving on the ambulance committee, which resulted in the fire department securing its own ambulance, Hudson “got bit by the bug” and decided to run.

“A lot of people are looking for change; change is everywhere,” Hudson said. “I want to be a part of the decisions, especially when they affect me.”

Bilodeau, 57, is also running for office for the first time. The lifelong Winslow resident currently works in finance for the state of Maine and wants to contribute his expertise in finance to the community.

“I think my experience in governmental budget development would be helpful for the council,” Bilodeau said. “I just want to be a councilor that hears the voice of the voters and tries to make their lives better.”

The vacant seats on the ballot will be filled by board appointments.

The unopposed elections:

• Town Council – District 5, Joseph Roch Gravel

• School Committee – District 1, Joel Selwood

• School Committee – District 3, vacant

• School Committee – District 5, Jay McIntire

• School Committee – At-large, Nathan Tyler

• Kennebec Water District, Amy Stabins

• Library Trustees, Charles Morrill and a vacant spot.

