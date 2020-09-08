The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will present an opening reception and award ceremony for the Western Mountain Photography Show from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. in Rangeley.

Those who attend can meet the photographers and view their submissions with the theme: “Reflections” in socially-distanced safety.

The awards ceremony, where cash prizes and ribbons are presented to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in two categories, as well as Best In Show, will begin at 6 p.m. Masks will be required; all COVID protections will be followed.

Attendees can vote for their favorite image in the “People’s Choice” competition. A ribbon will be awarded to the artist for the image with the most votes at the conclusion of the exhibit.

The free exhibit will be on display from Sept. 12 through Oct. 12.

For more information, call 207-864-5000.

