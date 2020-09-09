I am a registered Republican, and I am supporting Shenna Bellows in her re-election campaign in Senate District 14. Here’s why.

I am a veteran, and Shenna always backs veteran-related issues. I am a senior citizen, and Shenna constantly works for senior citizens. I am a retired state worker, and Shenna has a 100% record on state worker issues. I am fully disabled (Agent Orange), and Shenna always works for passage of disability issues.

Even though we don’t always agree on everything, Shenna and I agree on more than we don’t. Why should I vote for any one else?

I urge you to join me in re-electing Shenna Bellows in November. She’s the best person for the job.

Bill Crowley

Farmingdale

