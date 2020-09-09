Chip Curry was one of the first people I met when I moved to Belfast 11 years ago. He reached out to me, a stranger, because he likes and believes in other people. He especially believes in strong families and that education is an important part of making families stronger. He has worked to support education at all levels, from elementary school to adults.

Chip is the kind of person who steps forward when work needs to be done. He served on the Maine Legislative Taskforce on Quality Afterschool Programming, the Maine Commission for Community Service, and the Blaine House Conference on Volunteering. Chip is more than just a participant; he is a leader. Currently, he is chair of the Waldo County Fund and co-chair of the UMA Professional Employees Association.

As Chip made clear during the pre-primary debates this year, he is committed to represent the interests of everyone in Waldo County, and will keep the best interests of Waldo County uppermost in his mind if he is elected to the Maine Senate.

I am proud to know Chip Curry and pleased to support him for District 11 in the Maine Senate and urge you to do the same.

Rick Davis

Belfast

